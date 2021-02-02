USA Financial Portformulas Corp Purchases Shares of 3,891 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 574.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 752,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $83,346,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,350.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 253,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,047,000 after buying an additional 236,385 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,047,000 after purchasing an additional 233,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 297,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,198,000 after purchasing an additional 168,711 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,068. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VRSK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

