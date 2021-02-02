USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 1,137 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Lam Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Lam Research by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Lam Research by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

Lam Research stock traded up $8.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $510.00. 33,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $585.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.58.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Insiders sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

