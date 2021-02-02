USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 3,275 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.8% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.80. The company had a trading volume of 109,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,681,482. The company has a market capitalization of $288.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.95. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $254.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Truist cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.90.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

