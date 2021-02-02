USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 3,396 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $11.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $481.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $231.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.61. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,658.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,794 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,167. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $523.58.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.