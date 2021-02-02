USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 646 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in BlackRock by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 70,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,636,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,705. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $14.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $727.24. 11,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,226. The company has a market cap of $110.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $722.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $640.46. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

