USDJ (USDJ) Price Hits $1.00

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One USDJ token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded 1% higher against the dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.69 million and $1.42 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00048697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00142666 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00065859 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00251773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00063406 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00037273 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s total supply is 14,658,182 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network.

USDJ Token Trading

USDJ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

