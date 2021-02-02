Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Short Interest Update

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the December 31st total of 5,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Uxin during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Uxin during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Uxin by 31.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 89,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Uxin by 25.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,369,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 479,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uxin during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NASDAQ UXIN opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Uxin has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $361.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.28.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

