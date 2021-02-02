Valeo SA (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Valeo SA (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLEEY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Valeo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valeo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

VLEEY traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.64. 6,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,081. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 2.18.

About Valeo

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

