VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned 0.05% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.17. 694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,022. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.61. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $35.77 and a 12-month high of $52.37.

About VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.