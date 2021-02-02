VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,079,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,940,000 after purchasing an additional 89,919 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 768,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,954,000 after buying an additional 52,094 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $18,513,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 315,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 302,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the period.

MOAT traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.24. 11,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,891. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $65.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.16.

