Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 699,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares worth $40,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $1,039,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 230,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,223.0% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 524,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after acquiring an additional 501,625 shares during the period.

VEU stock opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $61.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

