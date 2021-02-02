Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 500.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,657 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.7% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,554 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,079 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.63.

