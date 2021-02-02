Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,247,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,989 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 5.9% of Palladium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Palladium Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $106,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $49.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.63.

