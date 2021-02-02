Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Trimmed by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV cut its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.3% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,155,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,195,000 after buying an additional 150,906 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,035,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 259,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,962,000 after purchasing an additional 115,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 278.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 146,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,360,000 after purchasing an additional 107,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $4.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,341. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.83. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $262.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

