Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Boosted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 66,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $209.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $216.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.70.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.