Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Tfo Tdc LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Tfo Tdc LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.1% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after buying an additional 1,697,028 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 4,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VNQ stock opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.28. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.