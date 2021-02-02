Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) is C J Advisory Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

C J Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 5.2% of C J Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. C J Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BSV stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.73. 41 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,498. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.