Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,763 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,403,000 after purchasing an additional 157,897 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,270,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,294,000 after purchasing an additional 351,008 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,748,000 after purchasing an additional 116,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,770,000 after purchasing an additional 331,479 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.09. 2,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,927. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.59. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $210.49.

