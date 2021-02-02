Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 378,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.9% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $130,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $345.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.29. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $354.64.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

