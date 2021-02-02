Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.2% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,893,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,919,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $6.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $351.89. 130,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,532,364. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $354.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.29.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

