Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,629 shares during the quarter. Varonis Systems comprises about 2.0% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Varonis Systems worth $60,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 790.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 67.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $181.83 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $189.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.65.

In other news, Director Gili Iohan sold 7,143 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $246,373.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,769.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,679,949. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

