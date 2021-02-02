Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,346 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $123.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.20 and its 200-day moving average is $111.62. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.68 and a 52-week high of $129.08.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

