Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,465 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,834,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 11,141.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 80,773 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $5,477,804.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.44.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,022.28, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $81.21.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

