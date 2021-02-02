Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 286,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,794,000 after buying an additional 17,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $119.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.86 and a 200-day moving average of $120.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $52,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,753. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $93,184.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,992 shares of company stock valued at $647,696 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.53.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

