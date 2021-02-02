Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,507,000 after purchasing an additional 120,934 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,420 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,650,000 after acquiring an additional 435,412 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,551,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,100,000 after acquiring an additional 229,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 181.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,091,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,377,000 after acquiring an additional 703,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Stephens started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.78.

NYSE:TT opened at $142.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.30. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $156.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.