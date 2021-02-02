Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 535 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 535 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $28,494,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $373.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $373.86 and its 200-day moving average is $340.59. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $398.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.67.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

