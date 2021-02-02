Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 9.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,484 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 90,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 55.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SM Energy by 71.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in SM Energy by 19.1% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 54,830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SM Energy by 132.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 456,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 6.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on SM. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

