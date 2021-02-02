Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Alphabet by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,893.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,775.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,642.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,932.08.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,060.00 price target (up previously from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,867.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

