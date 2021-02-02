Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Illumina by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $443.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 102.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $453.68.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.14.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $66,671.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,241,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,364 shares of company stock worth $12,648,560. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.