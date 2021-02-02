Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $746.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $789.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $731.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.98, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.06.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,510 shares of company stock valued at $17,792,297. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

