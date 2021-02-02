Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,509 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,203,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,479,374,000 after purchasing an additional 356,462 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,233,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,100,000 after buying an additional 298,649 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,840,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,334,000 after buying an additional 80,042 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,294,000 after buying an additional 180,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,287,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,836,000 after acquiring an additional 46,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.53.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $103.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.39. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,063 shares of company stock worth $2,120,836 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

