Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,776 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 40,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at $1,695,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.5% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

BUD opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $128.81 billion, a PE ratio of -172.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

BUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

