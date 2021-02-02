Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

