Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.10.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Venus Concept in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Venus Concept in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Venus Concept by 9,334.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Venus Concept in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Venus Concept in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Venus Concept by 23.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 39,657 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:VERO opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40. Venus Concept has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $9.00.
Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.46 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 132.46% and a negative net margin of 104.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Venus Concept will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.
Venus Concept Company Profile
Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.
