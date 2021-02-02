VeraBank N.A. Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

VeraBank N.A. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,897 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.3% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $8,603,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 43,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,231 shares of company stock worth $25,800,734. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

