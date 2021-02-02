VeraBank N.A. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

VeraBank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 410.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 25,458 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 161,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $208.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average of $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. HSBC lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

