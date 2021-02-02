VeraBank N.A. Increases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1,683.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 377,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,638,000 after buying an additional 355,977 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in American Water Works by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,826,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,576,000 after acquiring an additional 216,130 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 203,117 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,087,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,516,000 after purchasing an additional 199,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 445,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,304,000 after purchasing an additional 158,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

Shares of AWK opened at $161.52 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

