VeraBank N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

VeraBank N.A. lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,053,000 after purchasing an additional 992,573 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 801,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,005,000 after buying an additional 473,254 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after acquiring an additional 355,234 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,303,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,475,000 after acquiring an additional 184,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 37.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 652,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,821,000 after acquiring an additional 176,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $93.16 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.25.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

