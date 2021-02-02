VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) versus Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Critical Survey

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) and Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get VerifyMe alerts:

1.3% of VerifyMe shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of VerifyMe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Artemis Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for VerifyMe and Artemis Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VerifyMe 0 0 1 0 3.00 Artemis Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares VerifyMe and Artemis Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VerifyMe -1,561.23% -142.80% -118.83% Artemis Therapeutics N/A N/A -227.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VerifyMe and Artemis Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VerifyMe $250,000.00 94.10 -$2.51 million N/A N/A Artemis Therapeutics N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

Artemis Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VerifyMe.

Summary

VerifyMe beats Artemis Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc. provides security solutions for the identification and authentication of people, products, and packaging for various applications in the United States. The company offers RainbowSecure technology that combines an invisible ink with a proprietary tuned laser to enable counterfeit products to be exposed; SecureLight technology, which changes the color of ink for use in various applications, including credit cards, driver's licenses, passports, stock certificates, clothing labels, currencies, ID cards, and tax stamps, as well as to protect apparels, pharmaceuticals, and other physical products; and SecureLight+ technology, a solution that can be authenticated by proprietary tuned laser devices, and with fluorescent lighting. It also provides VeriPAS technology, which provides brand owners geographical business intelligence on counterfeiting; VeriPAS Smartphone Authenticator technology, a piece of hardware with a built-in lighting system and software that scans invisible RainbowSecure codes; VerifyMe as Authentic technology, a dual-purpose pre-printed label with a visible serialized QR code for consumer scanning purposes, as well as an invisible serialized IR code for inspector scanning, authentication, and tracking purposes; and VerifyMe Beeper technology, an authentication tool that is designed for customers who desire instant authentication on items, such as event tickets at an entry gate. VerifyMe, Inc. has strategic partnerships with INX International Ink Company; and Techind Engineers & Consultants-Impex. The company was formerly known as LaserLock Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to VerifyMe, Inc. in July 2015. VerifyMe, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Rochester, New York.

About Artemis Therapeutics

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.