Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $231.77 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $197.47 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $347.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.50.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,087.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

