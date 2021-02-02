Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $347.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $307.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.96.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $231.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.95 and a 200-day moving average of $246.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $197.47 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirova raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

