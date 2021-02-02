Viasat (VSAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $554.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.79 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. Viasat’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Viasat to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Viasat stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,346.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Viasat has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $68.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

