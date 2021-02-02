Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.16-0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.94 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIAV. MKM Partners began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.31.

VIAV traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.85. 106,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,575. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 99.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 160,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $2,189,740.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 691,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,417.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $85,921.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,297.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,795 shares of company stock worth $2,529,073. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

