Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.94 million.Viavi Solutions also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.16-0.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

VIAV traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $16.07. 2,612,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,650. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 100.44 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.57 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 160,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $2,189,740.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 691,581 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,417.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $85,921.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,297.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,795 shares of company stock worth $2,529,073. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.