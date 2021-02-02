Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.0 days.

VNRFY remained flat at $$5.42 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80. Vienna Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $5.81.

About Vienna Insurance Group

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services. The company offers life, health, and property and casualty insurance products. It also provides motor own damage, rail vehicle own-damage, aircraft own-damage insurance, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own-damage insurance.

