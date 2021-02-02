Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 73.5% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx stock opened at $239.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.10 and a 200-day moving average of $246.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays raised shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

