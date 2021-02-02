Violich Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,525 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DELL. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.46.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $23.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 42,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $3,188,399.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 426,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,140,952.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $19,895,226.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,841,361 shares of company stock valued at $132,416,572. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

