Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CLSA lowered shares of Vipshop from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.92.

NYSE VIPS opened at $29.25 on Monday. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.77. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 115,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its stake in Vipshop by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 28,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 319,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after buying an additional 76,090 shares during the period. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

