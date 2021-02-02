Vipstar Coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. Vipstar Coin has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000247 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 74.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vipstar Coin

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars.

