Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VIR. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a sell rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.75.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $66.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $141.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $218,975.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,152,643.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,419. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 226,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

